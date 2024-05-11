Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,556,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

