Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 51.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 2,120,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

