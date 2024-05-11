Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $209.73. 3,502,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.91 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.