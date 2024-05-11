Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

