Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.