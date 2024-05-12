Reviewing Coursera (NYSE:COUR) & Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Coursera has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coursera and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 1 2 8 0 2.64 Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 90.83%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Sapiens International.

This table compares Coursera and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -16.05% -16.03% -10.77% Sapiens International 12.52% 17.41% 11.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $657.19 million 2.10 -$116.55 million ($0.69) -12.80 Sapiens International $514.58 million 3.56 $62.44 million $1.17 28.43

Sapiens International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

