FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.06.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 57.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of FMC by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

