Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $17.84 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $313.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.