Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.58 -$188.93 million $0.01 71.00 PLBY Group $142.95 million 0.46 -$180.42 million ($2.26) -0.40

PLBY Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% PLBY Group -124.32% -122.38% -16.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 202.20%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats PLBY Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

