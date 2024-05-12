Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

