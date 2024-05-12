Analyzing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -17.66% 49.17% 17.88% Upwork 6.70% 13.96% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.02 -$285.00 million ($4.16) -0.11 Upwork $719.22 million 2.21 $46.89 million $0.35 34.06

Analyst Recommendations

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70

Upwork has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

