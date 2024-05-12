Needham & Company LLC Lowers Beyond (NYSE:BYON) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYON. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Down 3.5 %

Beyond stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $771.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.