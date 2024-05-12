ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

