ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $7.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

