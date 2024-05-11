OUTFRONT Media Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285,752 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,878 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

