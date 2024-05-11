Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

