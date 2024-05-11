Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

CRDF stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

