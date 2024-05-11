Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

