CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

