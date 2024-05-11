FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$214.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$161.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.90.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.56%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.