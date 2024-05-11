Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.