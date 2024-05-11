Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

