FY2024 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

AMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

