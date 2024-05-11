Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at HSBC

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $166.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

