Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

