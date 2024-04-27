Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

