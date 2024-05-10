Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

IAS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,343. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 119.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

