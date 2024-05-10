National Bankshares Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.72.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,496. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

