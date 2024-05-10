Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $68.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 794,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,879. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,727,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

