Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITGR. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 71,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.