Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 639,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,564. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

