Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 745,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

