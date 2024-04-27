K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,475. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.