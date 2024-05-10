JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of FROG traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 7,575,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,759. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in JFrog by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.