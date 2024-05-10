Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,392. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,125. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $337.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.48. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.