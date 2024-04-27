Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692,924. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

