Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 947,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

