Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of SES opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Insiders have sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

