California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

