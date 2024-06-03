Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,402,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,275,000 after purchasing an additional 346,177 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

