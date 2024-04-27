Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $7.96 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $733.51. 2,009,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.79 and its 200 day moving average is $666.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $380.77 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

