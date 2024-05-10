PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

