Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13,302.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

FLUT opened at $204.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.