Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

