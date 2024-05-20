Motco Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Motco lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.84. 3,003,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,068. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

