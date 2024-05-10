PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

PACS Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at PACS Group

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

