Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

