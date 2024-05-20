ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,158 shares of company stock worth $14,268,717. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

