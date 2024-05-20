Norges Bank Makes New $1.74 Billion Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 491,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,706.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,188. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,573.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,472.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

