Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.6 %

GH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,086,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,901. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

